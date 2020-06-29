Charter hires Steve Raymond as VP of accessibility

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced that Steve Raymond has joined the company as Vice President of Accessibility. Raymond will lead the Accessibility Center of Excellence team responsible for driving the company's efforts to design an inclusive line of services that work for all customers, regardless of their differences, including ability, language, culture, gender and age. Based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, he will report to Peter Brown, Group Vice President within the Digital Platforms organization.

Raymond is currently the board chairperson for Adaptive Spirit, a not-for-profit trade association that focuses on building effective networking practices in the telecommunications industry and supporting the U.S. Paralympic Ski, Snowboard and Nordic teams. He also served on the board of the National Sports Center for the Disabled in Winter Park, Colorado, for seven years.

Until June of 2020, Raymond served as Vice President of Client Solutions at Nielsen Connectivity, where he was responsible for the launch and commercial sales of their mobile video analytics. During his time at Nielsen Connectivity, he also was the co-lead for the employee resource group ADEPT, focusing on employees with physical and mental disabilities.

Before joining Nielsen, Raymond served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Vubiquity, Inc. from 2018-19, where he was responsible for sales of the VOD platform, video processing and digital storefront tools. He also served as Vice President of Affiliate Relations for AT&T Sports Networks from 2014-17, where he was responsible for developing affiliate marketing strategies as well as negotiating affiliation agreements and distribution for regional sports networks based in Seattle, Denver, Houston and Pittsburgh.

Prior to his time at AT&T Sports Networks, Raymond enjoyed a 25-year career in affiliate sales at the Walt Disney Company, eventually serving as Senior Vice President of National Accounts for Disney and ESPN Media Networks. During this time, he also was on the leadership team for the employee resource group ADAPT, guiding efforts to launch X Games events featuring athletes with disabilities as well as the ESPY Award category for Best Athlete with a Disability.

Read the full announcement here.

Charter Communications