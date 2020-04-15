Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Charter cuts deal to distribute HBO Max

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/15/2020
Comment (0)

Charter Communications is the first major US cable operator to announce a deal to distribute HBO Max, the new streaming video service from AT&T's WarnerMedia that's set to debut next month and start at $14.99 per month.

Under the new multiyear deal, Charter's existing HBO subs, including those on the MSO's Spectrum Silver and Gold video packages, will be auto-converted to HBO Max for no added charge. Other Charter customers will also have the option to get HBO Max. Financial terms were not announced, but it's expected that Charter will get a piece of HBO Max's subscription revenues.

Set to launch sometime in May, HBO Max will start at $14.99 and feature about 10,000 hours of content.
Set to launch sometime in May, HBO Max will start at $14.99 and feature about 10,000 hours of content.

The Charter deal to distribute HBO Max comes on the heels of a similar one that WarnerMedia struck with YouTube TV.

At launch, HBO Max will feature about 10,000 hours of library content and basically double the amount of content delivered on the legacy HBO service. WarnerMedia has set a goal for HBO Max to bring in 75 million to 90 million subs worldwide (including 50 million in the US) by 2025. Charter ended 2019 with 15.62 million video subs, but doesn't break out how many get HBO.

Why this matters
A deal with Charter is a clear indicator that WarnerMedia is making progress with its plan to sell HBO Max through pay-TV partners and convert HBO customers to the new service. That strategy will play alongside WarnerMedia's plan to sell HBO Max as a standalone subscription streaming service to consumers who don't get pay-TV.

AT&T and WarnerMedia have also made it clear that they intend to strike a number of distribution deals for HBO Max prior to its May launch. However, some pay-TV providers have been hesitant about doing a deal because of concerns that HBO Max, which will also be marketed as a standalone, direct-to-consumer offering, could accelerate cord-cutting.

The new deal also squares with an evolving video model at Charter in which the MSO's new deals accommodate distribution of new Internet-delivered streaming services. Charter's new deal with Disney, for example, contemplates potential carriage of Disney-owned Hulu, ESPN+ and the new Disney+ streaming service.

The HBO Max carriage agreement could also signal that Charter could sign a similar pact with NBCUniversal for Peacock, the streaming service that is set to launch nationally on July 15 following an early preview for Comcast X1 and Flex customers.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: How cable operators can win the gaming war
White Paper: Making the case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: A Case for SmartWiFi from Shaw Business
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, NULL
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, NULL
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, NULL
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, NULL
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 16, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Third Time Right? CSPs Re-Discover the Platform Economy
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 27, 2020 Telefónica Automates Multivendor Networks
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE