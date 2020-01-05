Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
CCAP

Casa Systems gets a lift from cable network capacity bumps

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/1/2020
Comment (0)

Casa Systems saw a healthy lift in cable revenues in the first quarter thanks in part to existing cable operator customers augmenting capacity to get a grip on a surge in network traffic during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the bigger surprise in the quarter wasn't about existing customers adding capacity and expanding their footprints but by new business coming through the door, Scott Bruckner, Casa's interim CFO and SVP of strategy and corporate development, said in an interview Friday along with CEO Jerry Guo.

The backend of the first quarter was especially strong as cable operators evaluated their capacity needs as many MSOs dealt with a material increase in downstream and upstream traffic. That evaluation contributed to Casa entering the second quarter with a backlog of almost $91 million.

That backlog does include some longer-lead items, as well as uplift in demand for Casa's consumer premises equipment (CPE) for fixed wireless and fiber-to-the-distribution point. A portion of that backlog will be recognized in Q2, but will also be spread out into Q3 and Q4, Bruckner said.

On the cable side, operators were looking for quick ways to add capacity through software license upgrades on existing hardware alongside an influx of new hardware purchases, Guo said.

Following a recent period of sluggish cable network spending, the greater demand for network hardware, including a run on Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) chassis, is a relatively new phenomenon. Bruckner estimates Casa saw a 33% increase in CCAP chassis shipments in Q2 versus the year-ago period, and a 50% increase over Q4 2019.

"The pandemic increased demand so quickly and so fast that they [cable operators] just needed to by existing hardware and software tools to satisfy that demand," Guo said. "They can't just solve that problem with that bandwidth license alone."

While rapid capacity augmentations have sped up through software license upgrades and CCAP purchases, Casa has not seen a meaningful acceleration yet in longer-term plays that would beef up cable's upstream capacity, such as a "mid-split" that would raise the upstream ceiling from today's 5MHz-42MHz to 5MHz-85MHz.

Casa does have some production deployments of products for new distributed access architectures that push key network electronics and capacity toward the edge, but it still represents a relatively small piece of Casa's business, Guo said.

Financial update
Casa posted Q1 sales of $83.6 million, handily beating Wall Street expectations of $72.1 million, according to Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold. Casa also maintained 2020 revenue guidance of $340 million to $360 million, noting it's not clear yet if the higher level of demand seen in Q1 will continue through the rest of the year.

Casa had two 10% or greater customers in the quarter, including an unidentified tier 1 wireless service operator along with a "diversified" service provider. Leopold reckons the latter is Australia's NBN and that Charter Communications fell below Casa's 10% threshold.

That mix among top customers also reflects Casa's positioning as a more diverse vendor that no longer relies as heavily on cable. Of note, Casa got deeper into the wireless game last year when it acquired NetComm, which happens to be a supplier to AT&T.

Casa said its supply chain has held up during the pandemic. Its central office and headend equipment is manufactured primarily in the US, with a smaller portion based in Ireland. It's CPE business acquired from NetComm uses manufacturing in China. After a four-week disruption in China due to the outbreak, operations there have been restored to normal levels.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated, software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE