Cable TV Pioneers picks class of 2020

NEW YORK – The Cable TV Pioneers will induct 22 new members in its Class of 2020.. This year's class includes a wide spectrum of men and women from CEOs and company founders, to techs and trade execs who have and continue to contribute to the growth of our industry. Each has proven through their business contributions, community involvement and entrepreneurial success, their value as a Cable TV Pioneer.
The Class of 2020
- Jeff Berenson, ITV Partners LLC
- Paul Broadhurst, Technetix Group, Ltd.
- Rick Cimerman, NCTA
- Robert Foote, KGP Co.
- Daniel Greiner, 4th Wave Technologies
- Steve Kaplan, Multilink, Inc.
- Craig Leddy, Interactive TV Works
- Louise Mooney, JLM Partners
- Ann Montgomery, Charter Communications
- Daniel O'Brien, Mediashift Technologies
- Elaine Partridge, Vast Broadband
- Shane Portfolio, Comcast
- Richard Prodan, Comcast
- Joe Quane, EdgeConneX
- Zak Raley, Amphenol Broadband Corp.
- Dick Rohm, Cable One (Sparklight)
- Jeff Ross, Armstrong Utilities
- Peter Ruben, BMP Resources
- Charles Segars, Ovation LLC
- Gemma Toner, Tone Networks
- John Williams, Charter Communications
Read the full announcement here.