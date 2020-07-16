Cable TV Pioneers picks class of 2020

NEW YORK – The Cable TV Pioneers will induct 22 new members in its Class of 2020.. This year's class includes a wide spectrum of men and women from CEOs and company founders, to techs and trade execs who have and continue to contribute to the growth of our industry. Each has proven through their business contributions, community involvement and entrepreneurial success, their value as a Cable TV Pioneer.

The Class of 2020



Jeff Berenson, ITV Partners LLC

Paul Broadhurst, Technetix Group, Ltd.

Rick Cimerman, NCTA

Robert Foote, KGP Co.

Daniel Greiner, 4th Wave Technologies

Steve Kaplan, Multilink, Inc.

Craig Leddy, Interactive TV Works

Louise Mooney, JLM Partners

Ann Montgomery, Charter Communications

Daniel O'Brien, Mediashift Technologies

Elaine Partridge, Vast Broadband

Shane Portfolio, Comcast

Richard Prodan, Comcast

Joe Quane, EdgeConneX

Zak Raley, Amphenol Broadband Corp.

Dick Rohm, Cable One (Sparklight)

Jeff Ross, Armstrong Utilities

Peter Ruben, BMP Resources

Charles Segars, Ovation LLC

Gemma Toner, Tone Networks

John Williams, Charter Communications

Read the full announcement here.

Cable TV Pioneers