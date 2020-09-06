Cable-Tec Expo 2020 will be virtual and free

EXTON, Pa. – SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2020 will take place virtually Oct. 12-16, marking the first all-digital presentation of the largest cable telecommunications and technology event in the Americas since its inception in 1983. Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox Communications and the SCTE Foundation have joined together as presenting sponsors to make Cable-Tec Expo 2020 free for all attendees.

The virtual format will enable a larger, more diverse group of professionals to take part in the industry's signature event from their homes and offices around the world. The educational heart of the show, the Fall Technical Forum, will draw on a record 267 thought leadership abstracts exploring artificial intelligence, operational transformation, advancements to cable's 10G platform, lessons learned from COVID-19, and more.

Visionary insights, technical innovation and shared learning remain the cornerstones of the annual event, which this year asks attendees to "Imagine the Possibilities" for the future of connectivity. In addition to the Fall Technical Forum, Expo 2020 will feature a thought-provoking General Session, future-focused presentations in the Imagine Zone, an interactive Exhibitor Gallery, and the annual SCTE•ISBE awards celebration. Expo 2020 is co-chaired by Ed Marchetti, senior vice president of operations for Comcast, and Tom Monaghan, senior vice president, field operations for Charter Communications.

Expo 2020 had been scheduled for the Colorado Convention Center, which last month was designated as a temporary medical facility for the remainder of the year.

SCTE•ISBE will release additional details about Cable-Tec Expo 2020 sponsorships, workshops and registration in the near future. Check expo.scte.org and follow SCTE•ISBE on social media for the most up-to-date information.

