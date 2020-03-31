Cable One/Sparklight waives data caps and overage fees across Internet plans through May 12

PHOENIX – Sparklight today announced that it will extend unlimited data on all internet plans through May 12, 2020 in an effort to assist customers and provide continued connectivity for customers impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sparklight initially made unlimited data available on all internet plans for 30 days beginning March 13, 2020. The company continues to evaluate and assess all measures taken to assist customers based on the evolving nature of the coronavirus.

Other recent actions taken by the company to assist customers during the coronavirus crisis:

March 13, 2020: Sparklight committed to waiving late fees and suspending disconnection of internet services for residential and business customers who are unable to pay their bill due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic for 60 days.

March 16, 2020: The company opened free WiFi hotspots in Sparklight local office parking lots across its footprint for public use during the crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected. Work continues to open additional WiFi hotspots in other public areas in the coming days and weeks.

March 19, 2020: Sparklight began offering a low-cost 15Mbps residential internet plan for $10 per month for 60 days to help low-income families and those impacted from coronavirus challenges, such as seniors and college students. No documentation is required to sign up for this plan.

"Being a local connectivity provider means we are there for our communities in difficult times like these, and we remain committed to keeping our customers connected and supporting them through this crisis," said Julie Laulis, President and CEO.

Cable One/Sparklight