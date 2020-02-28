Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Cable One has no plans to dump pay-TV, CEO says

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 2/28/2020
Comment (0)

Cable One has largely ignored pay-TV amid a greater focus on high-margin broadband and business services, but it's not yet ready to take things to the extreme and exit the video business completely.

"It's not our intention to drop video at this time," Julie Laulis, Cable One's chair, president and CEO, said on Thursday on the company's fourth-quarter 2019 earnings call, when asked if the operator is considering dropping its own pay-TV service and instead form partnerships with one of the various OTT-TV service providers. "How we deliver that product might change in the future, but there are no plans right now to drop video outright."

But changes are underway in all corners of the US cable industry. On one extreme, a few small cable operators, including 3 Rivers and Beld Internet, have dumped pay-TV service altogether, encouraging broadband customers to seek out OTT options to fulfill their video needs.

Several others, including WideOpenWest, Frontier Communications and even Verizon, are retaining their legacy pay-TV services, but complementing them with formal partnerships with virtual multichannel programming distributors (vMVPDs) such as Philo, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV and Hulu. In yet another example, Google Fiber recently stopped selling its IPTV service in favor of agreements with fuboTV and corporate cousin YouTube TV. Meanwhile, Tier 1 US cable operators such as Comcast and Charter Communications are focusing on the most profitable parts of their pay-TV base and and not bothering with unprofitable save offers.

Cable One, meanwhile, has yet to strike a formal partnership with a vMVPD or announce a streaming-focused strategy even as its video subscriber base continues to erode. In Q4, Cable One lost 12,100 video subs, ending the period with 314,000.

Laulis said Cable One has given some thought to a video streaming offering along the lines of Xfinity Flex, a product Comcast offers for free to broadband-only customers. But she said the MSO for now is content to see how such products resonate in the market. "We're hesitant to do anything that might get us in a place like what exists for video ... where we are not in control of our destiny," she said.

Focused on broadband
Broadband remained a primary focus and strong point for Cable One, as the operator added 4,900 subs in the period. Its residential broadband average revenue per user, at $71.72, remains the highest in US cable, thanks in part to uptake of the operator's non-bundled (and pricier) standalone broadband service, the migration of customers to more expensive, faster tiers and the adoption of an unlimited data option that costs an extra $40 per month.

Laulis said more than 20% of new, sell-in customers take Cable One's unlimited data option, and that customers pick the company's $65, 200Mbit/s tier at a rate of almost two-to-one over its $45 starter tier (100 Mbit/s).

Cable One, recently rebranded as Sparklight, ended 2019 with 907,000 total customers, with 592,000 of them (65.2%) in the non-video bucket.

"The fact that Cable One is losing [video] subscribers faster than its peers isn't a bug; it's a feature," Craig Moffett, analyst with MoffettNathanson, said in a research note issued last night following Cable One's results.

The rate of video sub decline at Cable One, he added, will likely accelerate as Cable One extends its video-winnowing strategy to the sub base of Fidelity Communications. Last fall, Cable One closed the acquisition of Fidelity, a cable op that serves about 114,000 residential customers in parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Get your strategic roadmap to the technology trends and business cases shaping the cable and video industries! Join us for the Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies event in Denver on March 16-18. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to network with and learn from industry experts – cable operators, video providers and other communications service providers get in free!

Eyeing M&A opportunities
Laulis said Cable One will continue its strategy of seeking out broadband-related acquisitions and strategic investment opportunities in rural markets.

Moffett expects Cable One to remain a buyer and not a seller in the M&A matrix. "[A] sale of Cable One to another cable operator is almost unthinkable," Moffett wrote. "An inflated share price almost self-evidently discourages any potential acquirer."

Shares in Cable One were down 4.99% ($78.19) to $1,489.98 each in Friday morning trading.

For Q4 2019, the first financial period to include Fidelity Communications results, Cable One's total revenues rose 18.1%, to $318.8 million, while net income jumped 27.6%, to $53.6 million. Residential data revenues climbed 18.9%, to $150.28 million, while residential video revenues (despite a declining sub base) rose 4.6%, to $86.35 million.

US cable's "canary in a coalmine" with respect to video subscriber declines, "is still happily chirping away," Moffett explained.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
Omdia: Huawei ONT Market Share Highest for About 10 Years By Huawei
All-Optical Network Strategy and Coordinated Planning Are the Cornerstone for Building Full-Service Target Networks By Zhang Jun, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE