Cable/Video

Cable One donates $300K for COVID-19 relief

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/7/2020
Comment (0)

PHOENIX – Cable One, Inc. today announced that in an effort to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts across its 21-state footprint, the Company donated $150,000 to the Meals on Wheels America COVID-19 Response Fund and $150,000 to local food banks in the markets it serves.

"Cable One has set an example for others by helping us to ensure America's vulnerable seniors will continue to receive the meals they desperately need amid this national crisis," said Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer, Meals on Wheels America. "This generous donation will go a long way in providing certainty during these uncertain times, and I speak on behalf of the nationwide Meals on Wheels network in expressing our deep appreciation."

Meals on Wheels America supports more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity.

"Meals on Wheels and local food banks are fulfilling the critical need of feeding at-risk community members who might otherwise go hungry due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. "We are proud to support their mission through donations that will help provide immediate aid to individuals who have been hit hardest during this unprecedented crisis."

Cable One/Sparklight

