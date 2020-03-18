Cable Hall of Fame event moved to the fall

DENVER – The Cable Center has been closely following developments related to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. After very careful consideration, and out of an abundance of caution for public health, we are rescheduling the 23rd annual Cable Hall of Fame celebration to this fall. A new date will be announced soon.

"The health and safety of our Cable Hall of Fame attendees, honorees, and community is always our highest priority. Given the current situation, we believe the best decision is to reschedule our celebration for a later date," said Jana Henthorn, president and CEO, The Cable Center. "We look forward to celebrating the 2020 honorees this fall, and express our gratitude for your understanding and continued support."

The Cable Center