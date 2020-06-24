Cable Hall of Fame event moved to April 2021

DENVER –The Cable Center announced that it has rescheduled its 23rd annual Cable Hall of Fame celebration to April 29, 2021 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

The Cable Hall of Fame event will honor seven leaders who are changing the world of cable media and video entertainment, including:

Bridget Baker, CEO, Baker Media Inc.

Jim Blackley, advisor to the CEO, Charter Communications

Cathy Hughes, founder and chairwoman, Urban One, and Alfred C. Liggins III, CEO, Urban One; chairman and CEO, TV One

Jeff Marcus, Cable Pioneer

Dave Watson, president and CEO, Comcast Cable

Jeff Zucker, chairman, WarnerMedia News & Sports and President, CNN Worldwide

For more information on the celebration and to secure sponsorships, visit www.cablehalloffame.com, or call 720-502-7513.

