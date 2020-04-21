Cable Center adapts 'Intrapreneurship Academy' for remote workforce

DENVER – We are excited to announce that The Cable Center has launched virtual IA for IA Class 8, which begins on June 23, 2020. Virtual IA enables and empowers participants to "Innovate from Anywhere" through interactive remote learning.

IA is one of the industry's leading career development and educational programs. In this unique 8-week course, participants learn and apply the process of innovation while advancing a real-world project within their companies.

A central tenet of IA is that innovation thrives within constraints. In these times of uncertainty, it is more important than ever for workforces to possess the skills to quickly adapt to changing circumstances.

