Cox Business adds Work-at-Home focus

ATLANTA – As working at home has become the new normal, many forward-thinking employers are taking extra measures to ensure employee productivity isn't hindered by connectivity challenges. This is why, today, Cox Business introduces the new Cox Business Work-at-Home solutions, including an enterprise-grade, separate internet connection direct to employees' homes.

Cox Business' Work-at-Home solutions allow organizations to provide remote staff with company-provided services, including broadband, Wi-Fi, McAfee endpoint security and MalBlock to help ensure staff members have the same highly reliable, quick connectivity they would have when working in the office.

Additional benefits of Cox Business' Work-at-Home solutions include:

Enterprise-grade security with McAfee and MalBlock at home to protect the business.

Professional installation for data connectivity and self-install for voice functionality.

Access to a range of commercial features like static IP addresses.

Complementary business-grade service level agreements and support to quickly resolve issues.

Secure business voice identity for working at home or on-the-go.

A la carte options to ensure conferencing and collaboration needs are met, including Microsoft 365, available from RapidScale, a Cox Business company, and Cox Business Complete Care (which combines remote troubleshooting and resolution of PC, laptop and app issues).

Centralized billing directly to the business.

