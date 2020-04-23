Altice USA earmarks $10M to help small businesses

NEW YORK – Altice USA has created a $10 million Community Relief Program aimed at supporting the recovery efforts of small and medium-sized business customers (SMBs) across the Company's footprint. As SMBs face economic challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, this program will provide financial assistance and resources to customers facing financial pressure so they can recover and resume normal business operations.

The Company has also established a separate program to support Feeding America and the Boys & Girls Club of America, two charitable organizations focused on community recovery efforts. Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei pledged 35 percent of his salary for the remainder of 2020 to support this effort. Additionally, President of Telecommunications and Chief Operating Officer Hakim Boubazine, Chief Financial Officer Michael Grau, and President of News and Advertising Jon Steinberg pledged 25 percent of their salaries for the remainder of the year, while a number of other executives have also made donation pledges.

Altice will be reaching out to small business customers directly in the coming weeks to provide these resources.

