Broadcom, Verimatrix team to streamline Android TV rollouts

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France & SAN DIEGO – Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect content, devices, software and applications, today announced a new collaboration to streamline Android TV set-top box (STB) deployments. By pre-integrating components of the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) with Broadcom's Android TV Platform, the partners offer a fast time-to-market for any video service provider looking to launch Android TV streaming, including 4K/UHD services.

Designed to meet specific conditional access requirements set forth by Google, the pre-integrated solution uses the standard Android TV MediaCas framework API to effectively secure Android TV platforms and radically reduce integration complexity for STB manufacturers. The solution further reduces time-to-market for existing Verimatrix customers wanting to deploy Android TV services because their existing security client is readily compatible with Broadcom's Android TV SDK via MediaCas plugin.

For several years, Verimatrix and Broadcom have worked together to deliver systems that meet 4K/UHD security requirements. Because the pre-integrated Verimatrix client has previously received Ultra Security certification, customers can rest assured they are in full compliance with the 4K/UHD content guidelines set by MovieLabs' Specifications for Enhanced Content Protection.

Broadcom

Verimatrix