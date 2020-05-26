Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Big advertisers want to defer payments, tweak deals with Quibi – report

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/26/2020
Comment (0)

Quibi's rough start has apparently taken another difficult turn.

Quibi, a short-form, mobile-focused premium video streaming service that has struggled to amass subscribers since its launch April 6, is now faced with some major advertisers looking to defer payments or alter their billing schedules, according to The Wall Street Journal.

PepsiCo, Yum Brands Inc.'s Taco Bell, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Walmart are among those seeking changes due to concerns about Quibi's low viewership and the impact of the pandemic on the streamer's mobile-focused business, the WSJ said. Per the paper, Quibi has been installed by users about 4.2 million times, with Quibi signing up about 1.5 million to its initial 90-day free trial. The service reportedly had forecast having about 7 million paying subs in its first year and up to 16 million in three years.

Quibi, which is currently offering a 14-day free trial, sells an ad-supported service for $4.99 and an ad-free version for $7.99.

Word of advertiser issues with Quibi comes a few weeks after Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Hollywood icon who founded Quibi, told The New York Times that the pandemic and lockdown orders are in large part to blame for the early woes for a service that was banking on people to tune in and catch snippets on their phones while they were out and about. "I attribute everything that has gone wrong to coronavirus," Katzenberg told the pub. "Everything. But we own it."

However, the WSJ noted that execs during an all-hands meeting last week said Quibi is also having trouble due to an over-reliance on scripted programming and too many inactive users.

It's not clear if or how Quibi, which has raised about $1.75 billion, intends to cede to purported demands from advertisers for changes to their agreements. "We deeply value the commitments our advertising partners have made and are working in close partnership with them to learn and help them be successful on the platform," Quibi's head of advertising partnerships told the WSJ.

Quibi is new to the video ad scene, but the whole sector has been feeling pain during the pandemic.

MoffettNathanson today announced it is forecasting the US ad market to decline by 8.6% in 2020, led by a 13% drop in traditional spending and a 3% drop in online ad spending. But the firm is also expecting a quick bounce back to pre-COVID-19 levels in 2021, led by digital.

"By 2021, we estimate that digital ad spending – even excluding the TV dollars that go into AVOD platforms like Hulu, Peacock or Pluto – will source 54% of all ad spending in the US," Michael Nathanson, MoffettNathanson analyst, wrote in a report issued this morning.

If Quibi can hang on and its mobile-focused model proves to be correct as people start to move around again, the tide might still turn for it and others in the online ad biz. Nathanson expects that sector to grow in the "low double digit range" over the next five years.

He likewise expects the share of online advertising in the US to reach about 50% by the end of 2020 and climb to 63% by the end of 2023.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 26-28, 2020,
5G Networking Digital Symposium
June 1-4, 2020,
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
5G Power BoostLi Helps TIM Brazil Reduce Battery Theft Risks and Get Ready for 5G By Huawei
Altice Portugal RAN Reduces Electricity Bill Costs by 9% by Using Huawei 5G Power BoostLi By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE