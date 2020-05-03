Atlantic Broadband debuts first customer experience center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, today opened a new 3,000 square foot, full-service center at Pine Trail Square Plaza on North Military Trail, to serve its growing base of customers in West Palm Beach.

The Experience Center opened with a festive ribbon-cutting celebration and luncheon attended by more than 100 community officials, local members of the Chamber of Commerce, invited guests and MLB Network analyst and former Florida Marlin’s and World Series MVP, Mike Lowell, who signed autographs for guests.

“We love our customers in West Palm Beach and want to make sure they are happy with our services and have a really great experience with us, no matter how long they’ve been a customer,” said Julie Sullivan, Vice President of Marketing for Atlantic Broadband. “This new office provides a friendly gathering place where our customers can directly interact with our dedicated care agents and experience first-hand the innovative technologies that are creating a better future for residents of the communities we serve in West Palm Beach.”

The new Experience Center was designed by Saltz Michelson Architects, Inc. of Fort Lauderdale with interior design by Big Red Rooster, a JLL Company. It features an open floor plan, with areas for customers to sit in a comfortable, home-like setting to interact with Atlantic Broadband account representatives and to experience the company’s service offerings. Members of the Atlantic Broadband leadership team gave tours of the new facility and showcased its TiVo video platform, mobile app, voice remote, Gig-speed internet, as well as business-class services including Hosted Voice and Business Internet with 4G LTE backup.

The new facility is Atlantic Broadband’s fourth customer service center in Southern Florida and its first focused on multi-unit communities and business customers in West Palm Beach.

Atlantic Broadband