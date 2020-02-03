AT&T TV launches nationwide

Dallas – Today AT&T launches a new live TV service, AT&T TV, nationwide after a successful 13-market pilot.

AT&T TV marries what you love about live TV with video streaming and apps. Powered by Android TV, it includes live TV packages with your favorite channels and offers easy access to your live TV and apps with one device without having to switch inputs. You can control the whole TV experience and more by using your voice with the Google Assistant. National advertising launching next week brings this to life using some very famous mouths.

AT&T TV works with a compatible high-speed internet connection and is a breeze to set-up. Customers can bundle AT&T TV and 1 gigabit AT&T Internet for just $39.99/month for video and $39.99/month for internet for 12 months with a 24-month TV agreement where available1. That's triple the speed at no additional cost when you bundle AT&T TV and AT&T Internet – a move unheard of in the industry.

AT&T TV includes:

Compelling live TV packages, sports and access to more than 5,000 apps on the Google Play Store, including your favorite streaming apps—like HBO Max when it launches in May 2020. For example, you can easily switch between a live basketball game, Netflix, YouTube or listen to music on Pandora or Spotify.2 No need to pick up a different remote or switch inputs. We plan to integrate even more apps in the future.

Voice remote with the Google Assistant. You'll be able to seamlessly access the Assistant both on and off-screen and search for content across your apps with a simple word or phrase – everything from accessing a show, changing the room temperature, playing your favorite music playlist, dimming the lights and more.3