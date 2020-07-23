Sign In Register
Cable/Video

AT&T reports $1.2B profit in Q2

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/23/2020
Comment (0)

DALLAS – AT&T reported second-quarter results that continue to underscore the financial strength and ample liquidity of the business even with current economic conditions.

Highlights:

Mobility:

  • Service revenues down 1.1% due to decline in international roaming; equipment revenues up year over year.
  • Postpaid phone churn of 0.84%, a 2-basis point improvement year over year and postpaid phone net losses of 151,000 (Note: these include 338,000 accrued disconnects for which the company continues to provide service for Keep America Connected programs)
  • Total phones stable (both postpaid and prepaid)
  • 135,000 prepaid phone net adds2; lowest prepaid churn ever

Entertainment Group:

  • Solid video and IP broadband ARPU gains
  • AT&T TV gains help offset video losses; video subscribers impacted by COVID-19 and marketing focus on high-value customer base:
  • 17.7 million premium TV subscribers – 886,000 net loss; 91,000 attributed to Keep America Connected programs
  • 225,000 AT&T Fiber net adds

AT&T's consolidated revenues for the second quarter totaled $41.0 billion versus $45.0 billion in the year-ago quarter. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted revenues across all segments. Declines at WarnerMedia included lower content and advertising revenues partly due to COVID-19. Revenues also declined in domestic video and legacy wireline services, and Latin America was impacted by foreign exchange pressure.

Operating expenses were $37.4 billion versus $37.5 billion in the year-ago quarter, essentially flat. Lower WarnerMedia costs, primarily associated with lower revenues, lower Entertainment Group costs and lower Latin America costs were offset by a goodwill impairment at Vrio, severance charges and incremental COVID-19 costs.

Operating income was $3.5 billion versus $7.5 billion in the year-ago quarter, due to the Vrio goodwill impairment, severance charges, COVID-19 costs and the net impact of lower revenues and operating expenses. Operating income margin was 8.6% versus 16.7% in the year-ago quarter. When adjusted for the non-cash Vrio goodwill impairment, amortization, severance charges, merger- and integration-related expenses and other items, operating income was $9.0 billion versus $9.9 billion in the year-ago quarter, and operating income margin was 21.9% versus 22.0% in the year-ago quarter.

Second-quarter net income attributable to common stock was $1.2 billion, or $0.17 per diluted common share, versus $3.7 billion, or $0.51 per diluted common share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for $0.66, which includes the non-cash Vrio goodwill impairment, merger-amortization costs, severance charges, merger- and integration-related expenses and other items, earnings per diluted common share was $0.83 compared to an adjusted $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The company did not adjust for ($0.03) of incremental cost and ($0.06) of estimated revenue impacts from COVID-19.

Cash from operating activities was $12.1 billion, and capital expenditures were $4.5 billion. Capital investment – which consists of capital expenditures plus cash payments for vendor financing – totaled $5.0 billion, which included about $560 million of cash payments for vendor financing. Free cash flow – cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures – was $7.6 billion for the quarter. The company also invested $1 billion to acquire 5G spectrum. Net Debt declined by $2.3 billion sequentially in the quarter and net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA at the end of the second quarter was about 2.6x4.

Guidance
Due to the continued lack of visibility related to COVID-19 and its economic impact, the Company is providing limited financial guidance. The Company continues to expect the total dividend payout ratio at yearend 2020 to be in the 60% range and is targeting the low end of that range. The Company also expects gross capital investment in the $20 billion range in 2020.

AT&T

