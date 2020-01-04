AT&T inks deal to carry Spectrum SportsNet LA

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – Spectrum Networks announced a carriage agreement to launch the Los Angeles Dodgers award-winning regional sports network, Spectrum SportsNet LA, to AT&T video subscribers beginning today. With the agreement, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV NOW customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii will gain access to SportsNet LA's live game coverage once the new MLB season is cleared to begin.

SportsNet LA's current programming includes a full slate of exclusive original shows and studio programming, as well as marquee games from recent years. In addition, AT&T TV and AT&T TV NOW customers will start to receive Spectrum SportsNet beginning on April 8.

With the recent launch of AT&T TV, the company is eager to bring sports content like this to even more Southern California fans. Once the MLB and NBA seasons resume, customers will be able to enjoy the full slate of live Dodgers and Lakers' games across AT&T's video platforms.

SportsNet LA will be available on AT&T TV and AT&T TV NOW to in-region customers with the Choice and above TV packages. The network now appears on DIRECTV channel 690 to in-region customers with Choice and above packages and Mas Ultra and above Spanish packages. U-verse TV customers with the U-100 and above packages and U200 Latino and above packages can watch on channel 780 (SD) and 1780 (HD).

