Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

AT&T hawks free HBO to pump subs for DirecTV and its new streaming service

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/8/2020
Comment (0)

Even as AT&T halts the sale of U-verse TV, the company is still seeking out ways to pump up the sub counts of DirecTV and AT&T TV, its new OTT-delivered, big-bundle pay-TV service.

AT&T is going in-house to help boost its video subscriber numbers by pitching a free year of HBO to new customers of both DirecTV, the satellite TV service that AT&T acquired about five years ago, and AT&T TV, a streaming service that was launched nationally last month following pilots in 13 US test markets.

The new AT&T TV service launched nationwide in early March.
The new AT&T TV service launched nationwide in early March.

The promotion enters the picture as AT&T attempts to slow the erosion of its pay-TV base and focus on more profitable, contract-based offerings. AT&T lost 1.16 million video subs in the fourth quarter of 2019 (including 945,000 DirecTV satellite and U-verse customers and 219,000 customers on the OTT-delivered AT&T TV Now service) and a whopping 4.09 million total video subs for all of 2019.

AT&T TV is now the company's video workhorse. Delivered via the Internet and employing a self-installation model, AT&T TV runs on an operator-supplied, 4K-capable Android TV box with integrated voice navigation (via Google Assistant). The service, which allows up to three concurrent streams per account, also includes a VoD library with tens of thousands of titles, integration of third-party apps such as Netflix and Pandora, and a cloud DVR with 500 hours of storage. AT&T tries to bundle the streaming service with its own broadband services where it can, but AT&T TV can run on any broadband connection (with a recommended connection of at least 8 Mbit/s).

Mirroring the kind of packaging and contract-based pricing used for traditional pay-TV services, AT&T TV's baseline Entertainment package starts at $49.99 per month for 12 months, with the price jumping to $93 per month after the promotional period ends. The service features more expensive tiers, including AT&T TV Choice (starts at $54.99, then rises to $110 per month after a year), and AT&T TV Extra (starts at $64.99 per month, then rises to $124 per month after 12 months).

Even as AT&T puts U-verse, its legacy IPTV platform, out to pasture, DirecTV will live on, albeit in a diminished way. Speaking at an investor conference last month, AT&T President and COO John Stankey said DirecTV will continue to be offered "where it has a rightful place in the market. That means DirecTV will be emphasized only in areas where broadband availability is weak or non-existent.

AT&T continues to sell AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now), a no-contract OTT-TV service starting at $55 per month.

Priming the pump for HBO Max
AT&T's HBO-focused promo is also coming about as WarnerMedia inches toward the May launch of HBO Max, a super-sized subscription VoD service that will sell for $14.99. A cheaper, ad-supported version is expected to launch sometime next year.

AT&T's initial plan is to convert about 10 million of its own pay-TV subs on the legacy HBO service to the new HBO Max offering. While the latest promotion for free HBO is being used as a carrot to entice new AT&T TV and DirecTV subs, it could also seed the market for more customers that AT&T can eventually convert to HBO Max.

AT&T's original forecast for HBO Max is 75 million to 90 million worldwide, including 50 million in the US, by 2025.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: How cable operators can win the gaming war
White Paper: Making the case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: A Case for SmartWiFi from Shaw Business
Video: Transform Your Cable Network with Intelligent IP Connectivity
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - A Viral Slowdown: The Effect of Health Concerns on the Value Chain
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - 5G Hitting the Mainstream for Devices in 2020
April 15, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Personalizing Customer Experience for 5G
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Third Time Right? CSPs Re-Discover the Platform Economy
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE