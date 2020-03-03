Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

AT&T aims to keep selling DirecTV 'where it has a rightful place'

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/3/2020
Comment (0)

Following the national launch of AT&T TV, the company's new OTT-delivered, contract-based pay-TV service, AT&T is already de-emphasizing the sale of its legacy video products.

Both DirecTV and U-verse TV, AT&T's managed IPTV service, will continue to live on (for now), but in a diminishing fashion.

"We will continue to offer satellite and DirecTV where it has a rightful place in the market, places where cable broadband is not as prevalent," John Stankey, president and COO of AT&T and CEO of WarnerMedia, said Tuesday at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco. He expects DirecTV to be sold as a standalone in rural and less dense suburban areas.

The new AT&T TV service runs on an operator-supplied Android TV box. AT&T supplies one device to each customer and sells additional units for $120 each. The AT&T TV app is also supported on iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV boxes and Amazon Fire TV devices.
The new AT&T TV service runs on an operator-supplied Android TV box. AT&T supplies one device to each customer and sells additional units for $120 each. The AT&T TV app is also supported on iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV boxes and Amazon Fire TV devices.

"But in terms of terms of our marketing muscle and momentum in the market it will be about software-driven pay-TV packages," he said.

In the wake of the AT&T TV launch, the company is also trimming back the sale of U-verse TV, a managed IPTV platform. AT&T is no longer selling U-verse TV through its online channels, the company confirmed to Cord Cutters News.

AT&T believes that its new streaming TV product, which largely replicates the kind of pay-TV packages available through DirecTV and U-verse TV, will help to reduce customer losses in 2020. However, AT&T has not announced how many customers have signed up so far in the initial 13 pilot markets and the day following the national debut of a service that relies on an operator-supplied box powered by Android TV.

"One day does not make a quarter," Stankey said the day after AT&T TV went on sale nationally. "We had a good day. We were really pleased with what we saw."

He said AT&T did see higher attach rates when the company's broadband service is combined with AT&T TV, compared to what it has seen with bundles pairing broadband with the DirecTV satellite TV service.

Stankey sidestepped questions about whether AT&T might look to sell or divest the DirecTV business.

AT&T has already been clear that it has no intentions of selling DirecTV. Stankey said there's strong skepticism about what AT&T could pull off from a regulatory perspective, anyway.

Get your strategic roadmap to the technology trends and business cases shaping the cable and video industries! Join us for the Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies event in Denver on March 16-18. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to network with and learn from industry experts – cable operators, video providers and other communications service providers get in free!

"Anything that requires approval ... my read of the environment is it's a little unpredictable," he said. "So you have to be a little bit cautious about that."

However, he noted there could be opportunities in revised structures, such as shared infrastructures or new marketing structures, that could produce benefits. "We will continue to examine them all," Stankey said of those potential opportunities.

Stankey also discussed plans for HBO Max, the supersized subsctipon VoD service that will debut this May.

IN addition to converting about 10 million HBO subscribers served by AT&T to HBO Max, Stankey said there's a push underway to incent virtual multichannel video programming distributors to sell more HBO and pre-position those customers for the new HBO Max service.

An early example is a new partnerships with YouTube TV, which is now offering HBO and will distribute HBO Max on day 1. Stankey said he's "pretty confident" that other distributors will sign onto similar deals in time for HBO Max's US launch.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE