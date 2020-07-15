Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Apple TV+ usage still in the doldrums – study

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 7/15/2020
Comment (0)

The overall streaming landscape in the US continues to expand during a pandemic that has caused consumers to stay at home, but Apple TV+, the subscription VoD service launched last November, has failed to get much lift in recent months.

According to an analysis from HarrisX and MoffettNathanson, Apple TV+ usage languished at just 7% in June 2020, about the same usage level the service was seeing in March 2020. That data also suggests that Apple TV+ has gained little to no ground usage-wise on another newcomer, Disney+, and the three main incumbent SVoDs – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

Apple TV+'s early struggles appear to stem from a thin overall content library featuring a small number of exclusive, original shows that have not taken the consumer market by storm.

"The Apple TV+ data points should force Apple to reconsider their strategies and options at this point," Michael Nathanson, analyst with MoffettNathanson, said in the report. The study findings are based in part on the Streaming Services Panel of HarrisX's Total Communications Survey, which tabulates information from 8,500 household decision-makers aged 18+.

Colin Dixon, founder and chief analyst at nScreenMedia, warns in this blog post that Apple TV+ is "heading for a mass exodus in November," as customers start to roll off its free trials. While those freebies helped to drive Apple TV+ to a reported 34 million US users by January 2020, its quality over quantity strategy – one shared by Quibi, a new premium, short-form streaming service that has struggled to gain market traction – could make it challenging for Apple to retain those customers when the free period ends.

"So, Apple better have a massive injection of exciting movies and programs on hand for the holidays, or it could be Quibi-time for Apple TV+," Dixon wrote.

Disney+, another service that's been criticized for a lack of original fare, has also failed to come anywhere near its streaming rivals with respect to usage through June 2020. However, the recent debut of the Hamilton feature film is expected to give Disney+'s usage levels a big lift for July. According to 7Park Data, Hamilton was the most-viewed title among all streaming services from July 1-5, and the film accounted for 87% of the time spent on the Disney+ platform. 7Park Data also estimates that 80% of Disney+ subs watched the film in the days after its debut.

As for the broader video streaming market, the entries of Apple TV+ and Disney+ have helped to expand the overall pie without robbing Netflix of customers. "A lack of new original content at both nascent services has also cooled near-term competition for time-spent and new customers," Nathanson wrote.

Streaming penetration of US households reached 75% at the end of Q2 2020, matching the peak reached in Q1 2020 during the early phases of pandemic-fueled stay-at-home orders, and 500 basis points higher than Q2 2019 totals, according to MoffettNathanson's analysis.

Netflix remains the "clear dominant SVoD player," maintaining penetration levels that are about 1.4x higher than Amazon, Nathanson said.

Netflix reports Q2 2020 results on Thursday (July 16). Nathanson expects Netflix to maintain steady growth, predicting the SVoD giant will add 1.75 million US subs in the quarter, extending that total to 64.54 million. Internationally, he sees Netflix adding 7.92 million subs, for a total of 127.98 million.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 29, 2020, Online Seminar
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
August 4-6, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Building the road to the network edge: a look at container innovation
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE