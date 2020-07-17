Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Android TV also playing a part in T-Mobile's new pay-TV play

The Bauminator Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 7/17/2020
Comment (0)

An Android TV-powered streaming device appears to be playing a big role in the revamped version of TVision Home, T-Mobile's pay-TV product.

Per documents at the FCC first spotted by 9to5 Google, China-based SEI Robotics put forth a remote control for Android TV sporting branding for TVision and button shortcuts to the TVision service. While a new TVision-branded box has yet to surface, the FCC documents for the remote clearly show it's for Android TV.

(Source: FCC)
(Source: FCC)

The FCC documents offer a bit more evidence about T-Mobile's next-gen plans for TVision, a pay-TV service rooted to T-Mobile's acquisition of Denver-based Layer3 TV in early 2018. The legacy version of TVision developed by Layer3 TV uses a more traditional set-top/client platform made by CommScope/Arris for its IP-based video service.

This document shows the button labeling, including those for Android-based functions, for the new TVision remote. (Source: FCC)
This document shows the button labeling, including those for Android-based functions, for the new TVision remote.
(Source: FCC)

T-Mobile has not shed much light on how the revamped version of TVision will take shape and precisely how mobile will be playing a greater role in it. However, the FCC filing is an indicator that T-Mobile will be relying in part on the Android TV Operator Tier, a platform that several other telcos and cable operators, including AT&T and WideOpenWest, are using for their next-gen video streaming platforms.

In addition to integrating and supporting a wide range of third-party apps via Google Play (the new TVision remote sports buttons for YouTube and Netflix, for example), devices that use the Android TV Operator tier can be made to boot up to the service provider's branded pay-TV/video app. It's not yet clear if the new TVision service will only be offered in the home on a T-Mobile-supplied Android TV box or if T-Mobile also intends to develop other versions of the TVision app to run on retail devices from the likes of Roku and Amazon (Fire TV).

The Android TV-MobiTV connection
Multiple sources told Light Reading in recent months that MobiTV is playing a significant role in the retooling of TVision. Notably, MobiTV's customizable, cloud-based streaming infrastructure and integration capabilities paves the way for operator partners to build and launch full-featured pay-TV apps for several streaming platforms, including Android TV, Apple TV (tvOS), Amazon's Fire TV and Roku.

MobiTV also works with multiple Android TV box makers, including Amino Communications, Kaon, Arris/CommScope and Sagemcom. MobiTV and T-Mobile haven't announced a formal partnership. However, Bill Routt, president and COO at MobiTV, shed some light on MobiTV's model last year, telling Light Reading that it's based on an up-front fee for the initial integration work (including a check on the partner's in-home video rights), plus a monthly license fee (that fee includes the TiVo intellectual property), but does not require a subscriber minimum.

Industry sources have said that T-Mobile has deemed the new TVision as "tech-ready." They also stressed that T-Mobile has delayed the launch to later in 2020 due to the pandemic that caused closures of some retail stores, which are among the channels T-Mobile plans to emphasize for sales and distribution of TVision.

But, as AT&T has done with its new Android TV-based AT&T TV service, the telco is relying heavily on a self-install model that, presumably, T-Mobile should also be able to take advantage of when it does introduce an Android TV-powered version of TVision.

Meanwhile, recent T-Mobile filings at the SEC hint that the company's plan for TVision does not center on using pay-TV as a standalone product but rather as a service it can bundle with in-home broadband services that take advantage of the enhanced spectrum position T-Mobile got from the Sprint merger.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from The Bauminator
Five quintessential questions for Quibi

Among them, will many customers who signed up for a lengthy, 90-day free trial stick around and actually pay for the premium, short-form video service? A new study says no.

Why Amazon is sizing up a 'live' video play for Prime Video

Adding a curated, linear-style streaming component to its video platform will help Amazon promote its broader on-demand fare, according to analysts and industry experts.

WarnerMedia to sunset HBO Go as HBO Max rises

WarnerMedia is also rebranding HBO Now as 'HBO' as AT&T-owned giant attempts to simplify its premium streaming offerings. Got that now?

WideOpenWest stops promoting its own pay-TV services online

Cable op still sells its new IPTV and legacy pay-TV products, but is suppressing their promotion as most of WOW's new customers opt for standalone broadband service.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing
July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Building the road to the network edge: a look at container innovation
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE