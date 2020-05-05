Ampersand, Verizon sign TV ad tech deal

NEW YORK – Ampersand and Verizon Media today announced a new strategic advanced TV relationship to bring further national scale and unification of addressable TV to advertisers. Ampersand will serve as the exclusive seller of Verizon Fios' addressable TV inventory and has also selected Verizon Media's DSP as their primary buying platform for CTV and OTT inventory.

This relationship brings Ampersand's addressable footprint to over 60% of all US addressable households, reaching over 42 million households in the United States. The alignment of Verizon Fios' addressable inventory with the combined addressable inventory of the three largest cable operators (Charter, Comcast, Cox), gives marketers a simple and consistent way to buy linear and addressable TV audiences at scale with Ampersand's AND Platform.

Verizon Media is also providing access to Verizon Fios TV addressable inventory through the Verizon Media DSP, which will be the sole programmatic trading platform for Fios. This is the first time Verizon Media is opening up addressable TV inventory in its DSP, paving the way for additional addressable opportunities in the future. For advertisers who already buy on Verizon Media's DSP, this addition enables broader TV buys to be aligned with their connected channel views. Verizon Media's DSP gives advertisers access to powerful, qualified data sets and reach consumers across all channels, including mobile, desktop, video, native, addressable TV, CTV, DOOH, and audio.

Read the full announcement here.

Ampersand