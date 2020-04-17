Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Amazon sparks up curated streaming slate during COVID-19 crisis

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/17/2020
Comment (0)

Focusing on a distilled mix of news, entertainment and educational content, Amazon has teamed with more than 100 content partners on a new curation initiative that highlights a select group of free and subscription-based apps on Amazon Fire TV players and Fire tablets.

That new experience, billed by Amazon as "#AtHome," was assembled in part to help users navigate and discover streaming apps from a focused array of content and content categories as millions of consumers stay at home and binge on streaming services.

"The entertainment industry is shifting the way they think about bringing content to you during this time, and #AtHome from Amazon will be the way to discover all of it," Sandeep Gupta, vice president of Fire TV, explained in this blog post about the initiative.

Amazon said more than 100 content partners are involved with the US debut of its curated #AtHome offering.
Amazon said more than 100 content partners are involved with the US debut of its curated #AtHome offering.

In the entertainment category, #AtHome is highlighting several premium services such as Showtime, HBO, CBS All Access and Sling TV, along with a news-focused slate featuring CBS News, Fox News, ABC News and NBC News. The Kids & Family and Education for Kids buckets feature services such as Boomerang, Amazon's own IMDb TV offering, and Tubi, as well as ABCmouse, Kidoodle TV and PBS Kids. The Health & Wellness category, meanwhile, highlights offerings from Peloton, Beachbody, Gaia, Yoga International and Joyn.

Apps for #AtHome are selected by Amazon's own team of curators and content partners are not paying for placement there, an Amazon official said. However, placement on #AtHome does require approval from those content partners.

While #AtHome has initially been introduced in the US, Amazon is working to launch it in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Canada and India. Amazon, which is also donating $5 million of Amazon devices to hospitals, schools and community organizations during the pandemic, said it also plans, in the coming weeks, to source new content not currently available on its devices.

Amazon, which is battling with Roku, Google (Android TV) and Apple TV for streaming platform dominance, is debuting #AtHome as the use of SVoD services – and video streaming in general – skyrocket.

Comcast, for example, reported this week that streaming and web video consumption on its network has jumped 37% since March 1. Meanwhile, Nielsen said it is seeing a big surge in SVoD viewing during the pandemic, including a near doubling of SVoD usage among consumers who identify as heavy sports viewers. Those sports-oriented viewers spent about 9% of their time watching SVoD fare from March 7-28, Nielsen said. Total streaming minutes per week in the US, meanwhile, jumped 131%, to 161.4, for the week of March 30 versus year-ago totals, according to a combined analysis of Nielsen and MoffettNathanson data.

In the world of smart TVs, Vizio and its Inscape unit said usage of all TV apps on Vizio's SmartCast platform rose 20% the week of April 6 compared to March 9. Additionally, usage of the platform's native apps has surged 62%, and overall OTT minutes per user on that platform have jumped 53% during that same time frame.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: How cable operators can win the gaming war
White Paper: Making the case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: A Case for SmartWiFi from Shaw Business
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 27, 2020 Telefónica Automates Multivendor Networks
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE