Altice USA closes Service Electric Cable TV deal

New York – Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of regional cable operator Service Electric Cable T.V. of New Jersey, Inc. With this acquisition, Altice USA extends its footprint into neighboring communities in New Jersey to provide its high-quality broadband, video, mobile, and news offerings to thousands of additional homes and businesses.

Current Service Electric of New Jersey customers can visit optimum.com/serviceelectric to learn more.

Altice USA