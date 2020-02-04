Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Altice USA boosts pay for field techs, retail employees who interface with customers

Light Reading 4/2/2020
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – To recognize the important work of our employees during this extraordinary time, Altice USA is introducing premium pay for customer-interfacing field service and retail employees. This increased pay program provides a 20% premium on hours worked, effective immediately and retroactive for the week starting March 28, 2020.

As an essential provider of critical telecommunications services and news media, Altice USA has taken many steps to protect our employees, customers and communities, including:

  • Implementing a work from home program, with most of our employee base now working remotely. To assist our employees' at-home connectivity, we are increasing the complimentary internet data speed offering provided to our employees to 200 mbps, at no cost.
  • Offering paid administrative leave, in addition to sick, personal and vacation time, for employees who are quarantined or diagnosed with COVID-19.
  • For the essential work that cannot be conducted from home, we have introduced a series of preventative measures including:

-Increasing the frequency and intensity of cleaning and disinfecting in our locations that remain open;

-Adjusting our practices in call centers and implementing zoning to ensure the recommended social distancing guidelines;

-Limiting the number of customers inside open retail stores; and

-Changing procedures for technicians entering customer homes, which includes, among other measures: taking daily temperature checks; making pre-calls to ensure a customer is not sick;

-providing nitrile gloves, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes to be used during service visits; and having technicians use personal remote devices to avoid touching customer equipment.

Altice USA also continues to support its customers and communities during this crisis. The Company opened up its Altice Advantage broadband service for free for 60 days to any households with K-12 and/or college students who do not currently have home internet access.

The Company also joined the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, which provides relief to customers impacted by the pandemic.

Altice USA

