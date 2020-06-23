Altice Europe sells stake in Altice USA

NEW YORK – Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today makes the following statement following the sale of Altice USA shares by Altice Europe N.V.:

After the market close yesterday, Altice Europe N.V. elected to sell 17.9 million Altice USA Class A shares to a broker dealer pursuant to Rule 144, representing substantially all of its remaining stake in the company. Consistent with Altice USA's share repurchase program, the company elected to purchase approximately 3.6 million of these shares directly from the broker dealer, for a total consideration of approximately $85 million.

