Altibox picks Technicolor's 'Jade' Android TV box

Atlanta – Technicolor announces that Altibox -- the provider of premium broadband, IPTV and VoIP services in Norway and Denmark -- will deploy the high-end Android TV JADE set-to box (STB) solution from Technicolor's Connected Home Division to its subscribers.

This is the latest development in Technicolor Connected Home's ongoing commitment to leveraging open and innovative technologies for network service providers (NSPs) around the world. The ultimate goal is to help NSPs deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to consumers by creating best-in-class CPE and partnering with the most ingenious companies in the connected home ecosystem.

Technicolor is partnering with 3SS to meet the high expectations of consumers in this region. 3SS has been chosen by Altibox to optimize the viewing experience of its new Android TV services by deploying the powerful 3READY Android TV framework, which enables them to offer subscribers a branded custom launcher and UI on OTT/IPTV. Also, Altibox will benefit from A/B testing and unified app management control via 3READY Control Center.

Altibox has opted to launch a customized version of JADE containing next generation, 16nm silicon, debuting the latest technology standards such as AV1 decoding. This 4K Ultra HD benefits from a powerful quad-core processor and Bluetooth 5.0 technology.

