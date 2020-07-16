Adara ups Cicchelli to newly created role

TORONTO – Adara Technologies Inc. (www.adara-tech.com/latestbuzz), provider of game-changing solutions that enable cable service providers to revolutionize their Broadband and Video businesses, today announced that Alesio Cicchelli has been promoted to the new position of Vice President, Global Operations & Canadian Sales. He previously was Senior Director of Global Operations & Canadian Sales.

In his new position, Cicchelli will provide strategic and market-focused execution leadership in new customer onboarding initiatives and in ongoing operations with existing customers and partners, spearheading the development and implementation of new and better ways of delighting, retaining and growing the end-customers of Adara's customer operators. He has over 20 years of cable industry experience, including over a dozen years in various management positions at Rogers Communications Inc., Canada's largest telecommunications company.

The promotion comes during a period of unprecedented interest in the Company's solutions, in particular Adara's signature SIPV Bandwidth Reclamation Solution which enables operators to inexpensively free up massive amounts of spectrum in as little as 90 days, without disrupting customers and risking associated revenue losses, for immediate DOCSIS expansion to multi-Gigabit and beyond. As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, providers are looking to respond more aggressively to increased bandwidth requirements while at the same time insuring minimal customer disruption.

In addition to his experience at Rogers, Cicchelli was the Owner and Executive Consultant for COEM Consulting LTD., where he applied his breadth of expertise across many market sectors in United States, South America, Mexico and Canada. His engagements included support of, and assistance with, Video over IP launches as well as Operational Support, Customer Experience Process Enhancements and the brokering of Sales agreements between large corporations. He earned a degree in Business Commerce and Management from Ryerson University and is a graduate of the University of Toronto, Telecommunications Management program.

