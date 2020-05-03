Sign In Register
Cable/Video

ACA Connects postpones March Summit over COVID-19 concerns

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/5/2020
PITTSBURGH – After careful consideration taking into account the most relevant new information, ACA Connects has decided to postpone its 27th Annual Summit on March 17-19 in Washington, D.C., doing its part to help the global health community combat the spread of the coronavirus.

"It's unfortunate the Summit will not happen in March after so much planning and the incredible interest of our members to again join us in Washington. We really thought we could make a go of it, even earlier this week," ACA Connects President and CEO Matthew M. Polka said. "But our priority is the health and safety of our ACA Connects members and all other attendees at the event. And as we gathered and evaluated more information from the CDC and other expert sources about the health effects of the coronavirus and the implications of its spread in the U.S. — including on travel and access to federal offices in Washington, D.C. — we knew it was the right decision for our attendees to change course and postpone the Summit."

ACA Connects is issuing this statement now, Polka added, to give ACA Summit attendees time and flexibility to address their travel plans. Polka sent a message to Summit attendees this morning announcing the postponement.

Polka did not have a date when the Summit would be rescheduled, but said ACA Connects would announce one as soon as possible after working with its hotel partners at the Grand Hyatt Washington.

The decision to postpone the Summit involved input from multiple stakeholders. ACA Connects Chairman Patricia Jo Boyers took the Board lead in all the discussions with ACA Connects senior staff and counsel, and a cross-section of ACA Connects members, associate members and vendors who were planning to attend the Summit, as well as leaders on Capitol Hill and the FCC.

"Matt and his team, along with our Board, have made the right decision under these challenging circumstances for our Summit attendees and all in Washington," Mrs. Boyers said. "We will reach out to each of our attendees, speakers, industry partners, and Capitol Hill and Federal Communications Commission offices to reinforce our commitment to them, their long-term investments, and our ongoing business strategies."

Although ACA Connects is disappointed about postponing the Summit, the organization will move forward with plans for a revised #Summit2020 and the best #Summit2021 ever.

"We are confident that our members and attendees appreciate this difficult decision. And we will continue to work with our members on ACA Connects' agenda — whether in Washington, D.C., on Capitol Hill or the FCC, in their Main Street offices, or in the district offices of their Members of Congress," Polka said

ACA Connects

