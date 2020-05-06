80% of US TV homes have at least one Internet-connected TV device – study

Durham, N.H. – New consumer research from Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) finds that 80% of U.S. TV households have at least one Internet-connected TV device, including connected Smart TVs, stand-alone streaming devices (like Roku, Amazon Fire TV stick or set-top box, Chromecast, or Apple TV), connected video game systems, and/or connected Blu-ray players. This is an increase from 74% with at least one connected TV device in 2018, 57% in 2015, and 24% in 2010.

Overall, 40% of adults in U.S. TV households watch video on a TV via a connected device daily – compared to 29% in 2018, 12% in 2015, and 1% in 2010. Older individuals use connected TV devices less often than others. Among all adults ages 55+, 18% watch video on a TV via a connected device daily – compared to 48% of ages 35-54 and 55% of ages 18-34.

These findings are based on a survey of about 2,000 TV households in the U.S., and are part of a new LRG study, Connected and 4K TVs 2020. This is LRG's seventeenth annual study on TVs in the U.S.

Other findings include:

Among those with any connected TV device, 64% have three or more devices – with a mean of 4.1 devices per connected TV household

58% of TV households have at least one connected Smart TV – up from 47% in 2018, 22% in 2015, and 8% in 2010

56% of TV households have at least one stand-alone streaming device – up from 46% in 2018, 23% in 2015, and 3% in 2011

On a daily basis, 25% of adults watch video on a TV via a stand-alone device, 20% via an Internet-enabled Smart TV app, 11% via a connected game system, and 3% via a connected Blu-ray player

62% of 4K HDTV owners agree (8-10) that the picture quality makes everything look better, even when not watching 4K content, while 6% disagree (1-3)

