Cable/Video

605 names marketing SVP

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/27/2020
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – 605, a leading television measurement and analytics company, today announced the hire of Jonathan Kalsched as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Kalsched brings more than two decades of experience in strategic marketing, market development and advanced television product marketing to the company.

In his role as SVP of Marketing, Kalsched is responsible for driving the organization's marketing, public relations and brand positioning initiatives. He is tasked with overseeing 605's product positioning and promotion, brand management and executive presence, including all public relations and earned media efforts.

Reporting to Levine, Kalsched will partner with the sales and product teams to drive the development and execution of 605's product and service communication and marketing. This includes the promotion of 605 PLATF0RM, the company's recently-launched next-generation TV measurement and audience analytics solution for national television networks, advertisers and agencies. 605 PLATF0RM is bolstered by the company's vast deterministic TV viewership data, which currently includes more than 21 million households, across all 210 U.S. markets.

Prior to joining 605, Kalsched was Vice President of Product Marketing for Amobee TV, where he was responsible for the positioning and go-to-market strategy for Amobee's Advanced TV platform solutions for both supply and demand partners across the advertising ecosystem. He previously held leadership positions at Yahoo!, Tribune Media Net and CNET Networks.

Read the full announcement here.

605

