Cable network spending is set for a rebound

Total broadband infrastructure spending dropped in the first quarter of 2024, but spending specifically linked to DOCSIS infrastructure fell 24% in the period, according to Dell'Oro Group. But, for vendors, the worst may be behind them as operators start to ramp up network infrastructure spending as the year progresses, Dell'Oro VP Jeff Heynen said.

Cable spending is going to be "pretty solid" for the rest of 2024, Heynen noted.

Expected spending levels in Q2 2024 should be on par with what was seen in the fourth quarter of 2023, and then jump in the second half of 2024, he said.

Some of that rise is thanks to Charter Communications as the operator starts to ramp up its hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) upgrade program with purchases of remote PHY devices (RPDs) as well as the purchase of optical line terminals (OLTs) for its rural network builds, Heynen said.

Comcast, he added, is still moving ahead with its deployments of RPDs for its distributed access architecture (DAA) upgrades and for new licenses for its virtual cable modem termination system (vCMTS) rollouts.

That general trend jibes with what Omdia is expecting. Omdia, owned by the same parent of Light Reading, expects cable access equipment spending to grow later in 2024 and peak in 2026 at just over $1 billion, then drop off to $700 million in 2029.

Distributed cable equipment revenue, including 10G digital nodes and RPDs and remote MACPHY devices, is set to achieve a 0.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during that period, peaking at $378 million in 2026, according to Omdia. The research arm also sees vCMTS revenues peaking in 2026 at $358 million as Tier 1 and Tier 2 operators finalize their vCMTS upgrades.

Cable CPE doldrums

Dell'Oro's Heynen doesn't expect a similar recovery for cable-related customer premises equipment (CPE) such as DOCSIS modems and gateways.

That ongoing slowdown is due in part to sluggish cable broadband subscriber growth, which is expected to persist for a period amid competition from fiber and fixed wireless access (FWA) players alongside a slow housing move environment.

Some operators are also waiting for new DOCSIS 4.0 devices they can deploy on coming D4.0-based networks or on their existing DOCSIS 3.1 platforms. "There's just a lot of things weighing down the CPE portion of the market," Heynen said.

Broader market dipped 12%

Dell'Oro found that overall Q1 2024 global revenue for broadband access equipment dropped 12% to $4.1 billion. North American broadband providers notably cut their spending by 25% year-over-year, a scenario fueled by a mix of low subscriber churn, excess inventory and high labor costs, according to Dell'Oro.

Below that top level slowdown, total PON equipment spending dropped by 9%, driven in part by a 22% decline in spending on PON OLTs. Meanwhile, FWA CPE spending dropped 29% in the quarter.