Cable access revenues dip 18% amid spending slowdown – Dell'Oro

Dell'Oro said cable access 'concentrator' revenues dropped to just $197 million in Q3 as operators pause or slow spending and pull from existing equipment inventories.

Jeff Baumgartner

December 7, 2023

Close up of hundred dollar bills
(Source: Vitalii Nykolyshyn/Alamy Stock Photo)

Illustrating a broader spending slowdown among operators, cable access "concentrator" revenues dropped to just $197 million in Q3 2023, a year-over-year decline of 18%, Dell'Oro Group reported Thursday.

That concentrator category includes remote PHY and remote MACPHY devices tagged for distributed access architecture (DAA) upgrades, remote OLTs (optical line terminals) and virtual cable modem termination systems (vCMTSs). 

Within that category, Dell'Oro said spending on remote PHY and vCMTS platforms both saw slowdowns in Q3 as cable operators pulled from existing inventories. Meanwhile, revenues for remote OLTs – devices being used in nodes to support targeted fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) deployments – were up year-over-year, but down from the prior quarter, the research firm said.

Dell'Oro also tracks outdoor plant equipment (such as amplifiers, hardline splitters, passives, taps and node housings) separately.

Dell'Oro's report on the cable access concentrator category puts some numbers to a trend that suppliers have been warning about in recent months – that cable operators have paused or dialed back spending in the near-term as they try to pare down oversized equipment inventories and also grapple with labor shortages. Most suppliers believe operator spending will rebound in the second half of 2024.

Broader impact

A spending slowdown spurred by high inventory levels is not focused solely on cable access – it's hitting other parts of the broadband access market. According to Dell'Oro, total global revenue for the broadband access equipment market dipped 14%, to $4.1 billion, in Q3.

Dell'Oro said spending by North American operators dropped 26% versus last year as some Tier 1 providers hit the pause button. But the negative trend is reaching into other parts of the globe.

"The inventory alignment that began in North America has now migrated to Europe and Latin America, as both regions saw significant Y/Y declines in equipment spend," Dell'Oro VP Jeff Heynen said in a statement.

Fixed wireless consumer premises equipment (CPE) was a bright spot in the quarter as shipments rose 1% from the prior quarter, driven by indoor 5G sub-6GHz units, according to Dell'Oro.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

(Source: Vitalii Nykolyshyn/Alamy Stock Photo)
