Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Xumo to become Charter's 'go-to' platform for new video sales

News Analysis

Products from Xumo, the Charter Communications-Comcast national streaming joint venture, are poised to take a central role at Charter starting later this year.

Xumo's platform runs on smart TVs and will be extended to streaming media players that are expected to launch later this year. (Source: Xumo)
Xumo's platform runs on smart TVs and will be extended to streaming media players that are expected to launch later this year.
(Source: Xumo)

Together with Charter's Spectrum TV app, "Xumo will be our go-to market platform for new video sales," Charter CEO Chris Winfrey said today on the company's Q2 2023 earnings call.

He said Charter is currently conducting field trials of Xumo products and the company remains on track to start deployments later this year.

Xumo has already launched smart TVs that integrate a software platform that supports select pay-TV apps alongside direct-to-consumer streaming services linked to a unified search and discovery system that can take advantage of a voice-based remote. Xumo's product line will also include streaming media players.

Xumo "will be our platform of choice to deliver to our video subscriptions going forward and ultimately I expect us to provide that to some broadband customers over time as well," Winfrey said.

Charter will start to lean on Xumo products as it looks to control the pace of pay-TV losses. Charter is losing pay-TV subs at a slower rate than some of its US cable peers, but still shed 200,000 video subs in Q2 (-189,000 residential and 11,000 business) in the second quarter of 2023, better than the -238,000 loss expected by analysts. Charter ended Q2 with 14.07 million video subs.

By comparison, Comcast lost 543,000 US residential video subs in the quarter, dropping its total to 14.98 million.

Charter reaching 'point of indifference' on standalone video

Like Comcast, Charter is not chasing after video subs with steep promotions and is instead using more flexible packages and pricing that it hopes will resonate with different consumer segments.

Charter has also made some bold moves to fix issues related to pricey packages that include regional sports networks.

Charter recently announced it will soon launch its Spectrum TV Select package as two new services in parts of its footprint: Spectrum TV Plus (which includes RSNs) and Spectrum Select Signature, an alternative that will exclude certain sports programming at a reduced rate.

Spectrum TV Plus will also include access to local RSN streaming apps at no added charge and, where applicable, Charter might sell those DTC streaming apps to non-video subs as well. Charter also plans to launch new direct-to-consumer streaming versions of its own RSNs – Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum SportsNet LA, and make them available to other distributors.

The move enables Charter to provide lower-cost video packages to consumers who are not interested in RSNs, and puts Charter in position to sell more video, Winfrey contended.

Winfrey acknowledged that Charter is "at or near the point of indifference" regarding video services offered on a standalone basis, but will continue to focus on new ways to price and package services in a way that works for programs and reduces the rate of pay-TV cord-cutting.

"We're committed to trying to find a path forward for video, because we think it's a good product. We think it adds value to customers," he said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE