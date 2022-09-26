Xperi, Adeia to ring NYSE opening and closing bells on October 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, today announced that on October 3, 2022, its newly separated product business, Xperi Inc., will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), to commemorate the completion of its spin-off as an independent publicly traded stand-alone entity. Later that same day, Adeia Inc., the newly renamed independent IP licensing business, will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite.

Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi Inc., will ring the opening bell alongside Xperi Inc. executive leadership. October 3, 2022 will mark the first official day of trading for Xperi Inc. on the NYSE under the stock symbol "XPER."

The NYSE Opening Bell will ring at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may tune in to broadcast media coverage of the bell as well as a live stream on the NYSE's website at https://www.nyse.com/bell.

Paul Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia Inc., will ring the closing bell alongside Adeia executive leadership. October 3, 2022 will mark the first official day of trading for Adeia Inc. on the Nasdaq under the new stock symbol "ADEA."

The Nasdaq Closing Bell will ring at 4 p.m. EDT. Interested parties may tune in to broadcast media coverage of the bell as well as a live stream on the Nasdaq's website at: https://www.livestream.com/nasdaq.live.

Read the full announcement here.

Xperi

