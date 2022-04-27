WOW's Ohio service area set to take on Breezeline brand

QUINCY, Mass. – Breezeline, formerly Atlantic Broadband, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, will rebrand the cable systems it acquired last September from WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW!) in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. The systems, which have been operating as WOW! since last September, will become Breezeline starting in May.

Earlier this year, Atlantic Broadband rebranded as Breezeline to better reflect its expanding service footprint and product offerings, as well as its commitment to customer experience. Since the September acquisition, Breezeline has been investing in its network in Ohio to deliver superior internet performance and to prepare the way for the launch of best-in-class internet, TV and voice services for homes and businesses:

WiFi Your Way, a best-in-class managed home WiFi solution, will provide expanded WiFi coverage with enhanced reliability and superfast speed in every area of the home with speeds up to 1Gig.

Breezeline Stream TV, a new cloud-based video platform that will launch this fall, seamlessly integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps for viewing devices inside and outside the home via a single, easy-to-use interface.

“My Breezeline,” a new app which gives customers simple-to-use tools to get the most out of their Breezeline services. With the new app, customers can view account history, enable auto-pay, manage billing methods, set up paperless billing, schedule a future payment, view equipment status, manage their modems, and access FAQs and product tutorials. Additional functionality will be introduced later this year, including the ability to modify services and to monitor and report service issues.

New Website: Customers will switch from wowway.com to breezeline.com, where they can view product information, channel lineups, FAQs and other account information. In the meantime, the company is focused on minimizing changes to ensure a smooth transition for customers.

While changes will not be effective until May 9, residential and business customers are being informed now of the transition through messages in their billing statements, via letter and via email messages.

