WOW market expansion exec joins ACA Connects board

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced Robert DiNardo, corporate SVP of market expansion, has been named to the ACA Connects: America's Communications Association's board of directors.

ACA Connects has been dedicated to advancing the interests of more than 500 small and medium-sized video, phone and broadband providers covering 23 million Americans for more

than 30 years. As part of the board, DiNardo will help establish policies and set goals for the

organization as it carries out its mission through advocacy and education.

WOW! has been an ACA Connects member since 2002 and participates in the ACA Connects

and EducationSuperHighway "K-12 Bridge to Broadband" program to help school districts and

states provide internet access for students in low-income households.

DiNardo recently stepped into the role of SVP of market expansion at WOW! from SVP of field

operations and has been integral to WOW!'s growth efforts as it builds out its all-fiber network

with plans to reach 400,000 new homes passed by 2027.

Read the full press release here.

