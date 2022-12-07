WOW launches 1.2-Gig download speeds across footprint

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the launch of its 1.2 Gig high speed data (HSD) tier in all markets it serves. This highest speed tier is available for all new WOW! residential customers and available as an upgrade for existing residential customers.

The new speed tier offers 1.2 Gig download speeds and 50 Mbps upload speeds to support even faster Internet capabilities for residential customers – for work, entertainment, connecting with friends and family, and more – enabling simultaneous streaming, instantaneous downloads, professional-level gaming, and frictionless livestreaming.

Ongoing effects from the pandemic have reinforced WOW!'s commitment to bring even faster speeds to customers. With changing dynamics for how we work, learn and play, consumers need a reliable internet connection, with 81 percent of adults saying they've used bandwidth-hungry video calls since the onset of the pandemic according to Pew Research Center.

Along with its blazing fast 1.2 Gig speeds, WOW! is offering a free modem for the duration that the customer is subscribed to the plan, unlimited data usage where applicable and a $5.00 AutoPay discount.

Read the full announcement here.

WideOpenWest (WOW)