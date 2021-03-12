WOW launches 1-Gig in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the availability of its 1 gigabit high-speed data (HSD) internet to all residential and business customers in its mid-Michigan market, including service areas in Lansing and Potterville. With Fiber-to-the-Neighborhood connectivity, subscribers can now enjoy one of the fastest broadband experiences available.

When paired with the appropriate equipment and 1 Gig-compatible devices, a 1 Gig (1,000 Mbps) internet connection can power all your connected devices, handle multiple users at a time and stream movies, games and music at incredibly fast speeds — just in time for holiday guests to arrive.

WOW!'s 1 Gig speeds are already available to nearly all of its customers across its 14 markets.

Read the full announcement here.

