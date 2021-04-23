WOW highlights sustainability efforts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today, Earth Day, announced its continued commitment to supporting the environment through technological and operational improvements that have a direct impact on reducing WOW!'s carbon footprint.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly slowed greenhouse gas emissions, the cause for concern is nowhere near over. The shift to remote work from the pandemic caused household internet and data usage to skyrocket, imploring broadband providers, including WOW!, to provide the necessary data infrastructure to withstand this demand. But as demand increases, so does the amount of energy consumed in order to service customers - a potential cause for concern given telecom operators already account for two to three percent of total global energy demand.

WOW! is taking the necessary steps to acknowledge the importance of making green choices to protect the environment and is actively developing new initiatives to make a positive impact while also benefiting customers, including:

Next generation set top boxes - WOW! is transitioning customers away from older set-top boxes to the smaller, greener, more energy efficient WOW! tv+ box and streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Self-install kits - WOW!'s self-install kits have cut down on the number of technicians visiting customer homes and as a result reduced the company's total gas consumption.

Advances in battery technology - As battery technologies improve, WOW!'s headend facilities and data centers become more energy efficient as well.

Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) - Fiber technology consumes much less energy than more traditional cable architecture. WOW!'s network is becoming more sustainable as the company replaces traditional copper cables and deploys more fiber-to-the-home over time.

Promoting eco-friendly business practices - WOW! consistently encourages employees to think green and act accordingly. The company provides employees with tips and best practices to do so, including things like avoiding unnecessary printing, unplugging less used items to decrease vampire power consumption and using the internet wisely to decrease things like large data storage.

In addition to the technological initiatives, WOW! has also made great strides in reducing its carbon footprint through office consolidations. The company consolidated 17 facilities in the past 12 months, an approximate 10 percent reduction.

