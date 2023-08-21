What's the Story? T-Mobile, MNOs throw shade on cable MVNOs





Light Reading's Mike Dano joined the podcast to discuss why cable MVNOs are performing better than expected in terms of customer growth. Mike explains what this means for wireless provider competitors such as T-Mobile and why the cable companies may face challenges in customer retention.

For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Background on establishment of cable MVNOs and why incumbent mobile operators don't put much stock in their long-term success (01:16)

Where are cable MVNO customers coming from? (03:06)

Demographics of cable MVNO customers (04:41)

Contemplating the longevity of cable MVNOs (06:58)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading