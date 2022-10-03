What's the Story? FWA both friend and foe to cable cos

What's the Story? FWA both friend and foe to cable cos3/10/2022
Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner joins the podcast to discuss why some streaming services are now offering ad-supported versions, what the future of DOCSIS looks like and what cable operators think about growth in the fixed wireless access market.
For more from Baumgartner on these topics, check out his in-depth analysis here:
- Disney sizing up ad-supported version of Disney+ – report
- Cable One makes its case for DOCSIS 4.0 upgrades
- Fixed wireless an 'inferior product,' Comcast CEO says
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading