What's the Story? Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference





Alan Breznick, cable/video practice leader for Light Reading, joins the podcast to discuss the upcoming Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference, a free digital event on Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16.

This is the event's 15th consecutive year, and its third year in an all-digital format. Cable Next-Gen will focus on a range of cable tech topics, including 10G, DOCSIS 4.0, XGS-PON, Distribued Access Architecture, 5G, network virtualization, Wi-Fi 6, smart homes, edge computing and related technologies, platforms and services, as well as COVID-19's impact on the broadband landscape. A variety of top tech execs will speak at the event, including executives from Comcast, Charter, CableLabs, Cox Communications, Consumer Technology Association, Cogeco, Midco, Schurz Communications and SCTE.

More details on how to register for this free digital conference can be found here.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading