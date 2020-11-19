What's the Story?: Altice USA flip flops on fiber

Light Reading's Alan Breznick joins the podcast to discuss why Altice USA had a change of heart regarding the company's broadband growth strategy. In addition, Breznick provides an update on Altice's Q3 results and a forecast on what to expect from the cable company next year.

"What they were doing had been working, but then suddenly it wasn't working as they found out in their third-quarter results," said Breznick. "They actually lost broadband subscribers, which is really hard to do during a pandemic. Most providers have been gaining broadband subscribers."

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading