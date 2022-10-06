What's the story? All roads lead to 10G





In this episode, Light Reading's Alan Breznick provides a preview of what to expect at the Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium, which will focus on how European cable operators and their American counterparts are taking different roads to reaching 10G.

During the event, executives from Liberty Global and Vodafone and experts from SCTE, CableLabs and Omdia will discuss the latest in Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) technology, DOCSIS and more. The online event takes place Tuesday, June 21 and is free to attend. To register, click here.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading