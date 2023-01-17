Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Wave7 Research's Jeff Moore on the keys to cable's mobile success

1/17/2023

With pay-TV in decline and broadband subscriber growth slowing, it would seem things are tough all over for US cable operators these days. While traditional pay-TV might be a lost cause and there's hope that cable broadband subscriber growth will start to pick up some steam, it's abundantly clear that mobile has become cable's new and emerging bright spot.

Comcast and Charter Communications are coming off record third quarters in which they added record mobile lines. Altice USA is still finding its way in mobile. Cox Communications has reentered the game in a big way. And WideOpenWest's partnership with Reach Mobile might create a blueprint for other small and midsized cable operators to follow.

Jeff Moore, principal of Wave7 Research, keeps close tabs on all things mobile, including cable's activities in the market. He attributes cable's success so far in part to scale, simplicity, affordability and a solid local retail presence.

"First of all, they have a very large customer base, and they're able to exploit that," Moore explained on the Light Reading Podcast. "Another underlying piece of their success ... has been $30 per month family unlimited lines. That's very affordable. It's hard to imagine calling the large cable companies disruptive but they have been in terms of pricing of $30 per month unlimited."

Moore also believes that US cable's local retail presence is an under-appreciated component of its mobile strategy.

"It's brightly lit, people are well-trained. So it's a very different customer experience," Moore says. "They're ready for mobile now in a way that they weren't 15 years ago."

A case in point, he says, is Cox Communications, whose mobile service is now available system-wide. "Had you landed from Mars, you could be forgiven for believing that Cox was a wireless company and not a cable company, because signage was absolutely pervasive throughout the store."

You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here. If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few topics discussed during this podcast:

  • Moore discusses mobile background and the focus of Wave7 Research (00:45)
  • Moore expands on "Junior Cable," a term he coined to describe a segment of the cable market poised to make a mark in mobile (2:39)
  • Moore discusses the ingredients that have led to cable's success in mobile so far (4:00)
  • Why retail is an underappreciated part of cable's mobile strategy (6:50)
  • Moore's takeaways from Cox Communications' new foray into mobile (8:30)
  • How rural cable ops and orgs such as the NCTC are poised to enter the mobile arena (10:00)
  • Are incumbent mobile network operators feeling the heat from cable? (13:30)
  • Can US cable continue to get away with relatively simple "no-frills" mobile packages? (15:00)
  • Moore's thoughts on why and how some cable companies have built ad campaigns targeting fixed wireless access (18:00)
  • Offload strategies offer compelling economics for cable ops, but they are still years away from making a big difference (21:15)

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE