Vyve's biz services unit extends fiber to 25 new markets

RYE BROOK, NY – Vyve Business Services, pioneers in bringing game-changing internet technology to traditionally underserved communities, announces the expansion of its Fiber Business Services to 25 new markets. The new markets were selected for their strong business communities, leadership and growth opportunities, and Vyve is committed to advancing commerce and providing seamless pathways to digital transformation for businesses in these communities.

Vyve's fiber expansion includes the following markets:

Antler, OK

Atwood, KS

Bermuda Run, Waycross, GA

Brevard, NC

Central City, NE

Clemson - Applewood, SC

Clemson - Dogwood, SC

Clemson - Summit Communities, SC

Douglas, WY

Durant, OK

Franklin, NC

Hendersonville, NC

Hugo, OK

Kingston, OK

Miner Wells, TX

Oakhurst, CA

Othello, CA

Paris, TX

Ponderay, ID

Sandpoint, ID

Sapulpa, OK

Seminole, OK

Statesboro, GA

Wray, CO

Yreka, CA

These new markets will have access to Vyve's full suite of services including symmetrical fiber-based broadband with speeds up to 10 Gigabit per second (Gbps) to businesses of all sizes. With a network spanning 16 states, built-in redundancy and reliability (99.99% uptime), and Tier 1 exchange points in some of America's largest cities, Vyve Business Services offer a quick to deploy, highly-scalable and affordable pathway to next-generation networking and storage solutions such as Cloud and SD-WAN with the ability to manage the proliferation of bandwidth-hungry IoT applications.

