Vyve Broadband hires head of marketing

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Vyve Broadband, a leading provider of broadband services across the Southeast, Northwest, and Mid-South United States, today announced that Jill Arbet has been recruited to assume the role of Senior Vice President, Marketing, effective immediately. Ms. Arbet will manage customer communications, acquisition, loyalty, and marketing strategies with a key focus on high-speed data customer growth.

Ms. Arbet has spent over 19 years working in the telecommunications and cable television industries. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of Marketing for Suddenlink Communications where she directed the company's Marketing and Brand Initiatives with a special focus on television advertising campaigns. While at Suddenlink, she also spearheaded the rebranding and name change of the company, not once but twice, and led the marketing transition and name change for eight separate acquisitions.

Ms. Arbet received her Bachelor of Science from Oklahoma State University. She was selected to participate in CTAM's Cable Executive Management Program at Harvard Business School. She was also selected for the Women In Cable Telecommunications, Betsy Magness Leadership Institute. She also belonged to the National Cable Television Cooperative Lancelot Group, was a Beacon Award Judge that honors excellence in cable communications and public affairs, and a Judge for the Cable and Telecommunications Cable Marketing Awards Program.

Passionate about kids, Ms. Arbet serves on the board of the Magic House. She has actively supported and participated in several children's causes including a Glass Slipper initiative that created a prom for teens with special needs, and Jamestown New Horizons which provides therapeutic horseback riding lessons. She's also active in several other civic and non-profit organizations.

Ms. Arbet will report to Andy Parrott, Chief Operating Officer and President of Vyve Broadband.

